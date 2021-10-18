BELMONT — Allegany County’s Fall Pill Drop is set for Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Unused medications and e-cigarettes may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belfast Fire Department, 11 Merton Ave., and at the Independence Emergency Squad, 508 Main St., Whitesville.
Drop-offs are confidential and there are no questions asked.
Health and law enforcement officials say it is important to safely dispose of medications so they do not end up in waterways or in the hands of unintended people. All of the collected medications are taken to an incinerating location to make them inert and harmless to the environment.
A spring pill drop in Andover and Friendship saw 35 vehicles at the drop sites and more than 197 pounds of medications were collected.
The Allegany County Fall Pill Drop is sponsored by the Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc., the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Partners for Prevention in Allegany County.
For more information email ppac@alleganycouncil.org or visit www.ppaccentral.org/pilldropevent.