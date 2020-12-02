For the third day in a row, Allegany County officials reported what could be considered a relatively light total of new COVID-19 cases, with 12 on Wednesday.
The county reported 16 on Tuesday and 11 on Monday, after several days in recent weeks in which dozens of cases were reported.
Nevertheless, the county’s case total since the pandemic began rose to 1,121, with 934 county residents having recovered from the virus and 49 deaths.
There were 778 residents in quarantine on Wednesday, down from 913 on Tuesday and 936 on Monday.
The county’s testing positivity rate dropped Tuesday as well, according to data gathered by the New York State Department of Health. Of the 338 persons tested, 11 were positive, for a 3.3% positivity rate, down from 8% on Monday.
The county’s seven-day rolling average was 7.2%, down as well from 8%.
The county health department is setting up rapid testing for the coronavirus on Monday in Belfast, Dec. 9 in Cuba and Dec. 15 in Andover.
Monday’s testing will be 9 a.m. to noon at Belfast Central School, 1 King St. County residents must pre-register by noon Friday by calling (585) 268-9250 — press #4 to leave a message and the department will return the call to give further instructions.
The Dec. 9 testing is 9 a.m. to noon at Cuba-Rushford Middle/High School. Residents must register by noon Tuesday at the above number.
The Dec. 15 testing will be noon to 2 p.m. at the Andover Central School back parking lot. Residents must register by noon Dec. 14.
The free rapid testing is for Allegany County residents only; registrants for testing must bring a picture ID. No unregistered people will be accepted.
STATEWIDE, hospitalizations pushed toward 4,000 patients on Tuesday, according to data from the governor’s office, a total that hasn’t been seen since May. There were 742 patients in ICUs, an increase of 24 over Monday, while there were 69 deaths across the state due to COVID-19 — the state’s confirmed total stood at 26,889.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s micro-cluster strategy was 5.88% Tuesday, and outside the focus zone areas it was 4.21%. Within the focus areas, 49,027 test results were reported Tuesday, yielding 2,882 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 144,524 test results were reported, yielding 6,091 positives.
The governor’s office released a new public service video highlighting the dangers of COVID-19 “living room spread.” New York’s latest contact tracing data shows 70% of new cases originate from households and small gatherings.
In Erie County, test positivity rates over seven days remained high, over 8% in the county’s yellow zones and just under 8% in orange zones. Erie County saw 476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 14 new deaths.
In nearby Pennsylvania counties, in one day, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region jumped by 90 — with 49 of those in Potter County alone.
According to data from the state health department, Potter County saw its biggest jump so far, with 49 more cases for a total of 278. Elk County had 25 additional cases for a total of 582. McKean County had 14 additional cases for 525 total, and Cameron County had 2 more cases for a total of 29.