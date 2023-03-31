BELMONT — Allegany County is seeking proposals for a comprehensive geographic information systems study to improve the county’s use of GIS and ability to share useful information and data.
Allegany County primarily uses GIS within its Planning Department, the Department of Public Works, and with the 911 Emergency Dispatch Center operations. Other anticipated benefits resulting from the study include streamlining workflows, operation efficiencies, and cost savings.
Proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed or hand delivered to County Administrator Carissa M. Knapp, 7 Court St., Room 213, Belmont, N.Y., 14813, by 4 p.m. April 17.
The complete RFP packet is listed on the county’s website, www.alleganyco.gov. To request a hard copy of the application, call the county administrator’s office at (585) 268-9217 or email jodi.adams@alleganyco.gov.
Questions may be submitted in writing to Carissa.Knapp@alleganyco.gov and responses will be provided until 4:00 p.m. April 17.