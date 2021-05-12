BELMONT — Allegany County officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while also seeking the public’s input on how to plan for teenagers to get vaccinated.
The new cases brings the total for the county to 3,445, the county Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon. Of those cases, 3,331 have resulted in recoveries, while state officials report 84 deaths connected to the pandemic. State officials also reported 351 county residents were tested for the disease on Tuesday.
County officials reported 320 active quarantines and isolations, with 12,397 reported to date.
The number of county residents with vaccines also increased on Wednesday. State officials reported Wednesday morning that 32.1% of county residents — 14,924 people — have received at least one vaccine dose.
Of those, 13,360 residents have received a full vaccine series, accounting for 28.8% of the population.
Since March, the county has reported the lowest vaccination rates in the state on a daily basis.
The county lags more than 16 percentage points behind the state average for percentage of the population to have at least one dose — 48.8% of residents statewide have been vaccinated at least once. Forty percent all residents — almost 8 million people — have been fully vaccinated, and half of all those 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.
AS THE PFIZER vaccine becomes available for those age 12 to 15, the county health department announced Wednesday that it has prepared a survey for parents of children about plans to have their children receive the COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine.
The department asks parents to complete the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XVQTRDS. The survey is open to the parents of Allegany County children who are now eligible for the vaccine. Parents are asked to complete just one survey.
Call the department at (585) 268-9250 and press #4 with any questions or to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine.