BELMONT — The Allegany County administrator and the Office of Economic Development is seeking proposals for a consultant to develop a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to achieve workforce development, economic growth and increased jobs in the county.
Proposals, due by 4 p.m. Jan. 13, should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed or hand-delivered to County Administrator Carissa M. Knapp, 7 Court St., Rm 213, Belmont, N.Y., 14813. In addition, applicants are required to email a PDF scan of their complete proposal to Knapp at Carissa.knapp@alleganyco.gov.