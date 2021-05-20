BELMONT — Health officials and educators are working to get students vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Allegany County Department of Health, CA BOCES and Allegany County schools are working together to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students age 12 and up in each of the twelve Allegany County public school districts including the Belmont BOCES site.
The first dose will be offered on either Wednesday, May 26, or Thursday, May 27. A plan is in the works to vaccinate students at schools located near each other on the same day using several teams of ACDOH staff.
Parents and guardians with students age 12 and up should be on the lookout for information coming from the school, including the following documents:
• Guidance for COVID-19 Vaccine Access for Persons age 12 to 17
• Safety and Effectiveness Q&A
• Vaccine Consent Form
• Pfizer Fact Sheet
These forms are also available to print from the Allegany County website at: www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information/student-vaccination-forms/
Parents are encouraged to seek the vaccines for their students. Return the form to the school on Monday. Schools will be giving the health department a count on Tuesday. Schools that do not have enough interest may not be added to the schedule on these two days.
If a student has the first dose of Pfizer on May 26 or May 27, they will need the second dose in 21 days. The health department will arrange with the schools to return for the second dose on June 16 or 17.
Call your school district or the Allegany County Department of Health at 585-268-9250 with questions.
Across the county, those aged 10 to 19 have accounted for 449 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, or about one in seven cases.
Allegany County has consistently ranked dead last in the state for COVID-19 vaccinations, with 32.9% of all residents receiving at least one vaccine dose. Of county residents, 29.9% have been fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 51% of residents have received at least one dose, with 42.9% having been fully vaccinated.
NINE NEW COVID-19 CASES were reported in the county on Thursday, health officials reported, bringing the total to date to 3,514.
Of the cases so far, 3,385 have resulted in recovies. State health officials report 84 deaths since the pandemic began.
Officials also reported 498 active quarantines or isolations, with 12,754 quarantines and isolations ordered to date.