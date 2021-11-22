Older “kids” will remember spending hot summer days and breezy nights at the pavilion and amusement park once located on the North Shore of Cuba Lake.
While some memories of swing- and rock ‘n’ roll-fueled dances fade, others of going round and round and catching the brass ring may be recaptured by a simple trip to Albany.
The Bolivar Fan Page on Facebook recently recounted, “Around 1900, Cuba Lake’s shoreline began its slow development into a recreation and resort space and for much of the 20th century the Olivecrest Pavilion on the North Shore was the heart of a recreational complex.”
A big part of the complex was the 48-foot diameter carousel featuring 36 hand-carved horses, ornate chariots and tubs, donkeys and deer. The carousel was originally built by the CWF Dare NY Carousal Manufacturing Company of Brooklyn in 1895. Around 1914, the Herschell-Spillman Company of North Tonawanda updated the carousel and installed the figures on a larger, more modern machine.
The horses and other figures moved up and down while the base moved round and round.
In 1915 the Stadel brothers of Wellsville purchased the carousel. Well into the 1930s the entrepreneurs used it as a traveling carousel, taking it from town to town across Western New York and northern Pennsylvania and setting it up in temporary locations for the entertainment of all. It was one of the largest traveling carousels in the country.
In 1933, Fenton Olive, who had built the popular Olivecrest pavilion and amusement park on Cuba Lake, purchased the carousel from the Stadel brothers. For the next 40 years the permanently placed carousel delighted children of all ages.
As time progressed it became more lucrative to sell the land where the park and pavilion were located for residential development.
The Bolivar Fan Page recounts, “In 1948 Bill Rasmusson buys Olivecrest and in 1955 Dar Barnes of Wellsville purchases the aging complex. In 1961 Wesley “Red” Wakefield becomes the last owner of the lake complex. He closes the facility at the end of summer in 1970 and sells the amusement rides.”
In the early 1970s, the carousel was dismantled and sold to the New York State Museum. Today the old Cuba Carousel dances round and round in the Terrace Gallery of the museum in Albany. It features 40 animals, including 36 horses of three sizes and in various poses, and two deer and two donkeys.
“The substitution of other animals for horses was a mark of distinction among carousels, as was the Neptune’s Chariot, a decoratively carved seat,” a museum narrative states. “A second chariot and a round tub are also on the carousel. The animals were placed on the carousel in three rows, with the largest and fanciest animals on the outside. The animals on the outside also featured inset jewels that glitter when caught by the light. A total of fifty people could ride at one time.”
The original Wurlitzer band organ that had been missing for years was located in 2000 and was reunited with the carousel.
The carousel is currently closed for maintenance. While visitors to the museum are allowed to ride the carousel when it is in operation, Allegany County residents are captive on a carousel of time with only memories of a lost county treasure.