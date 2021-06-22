BELMONT — Thousands of Allegany County Republicans hit the polls to choose their upcoming slate of candidates for November.
All vote results are unofficial, and will be certified by the Allegany County Board of Elections. They include early voting returns, but do not include absentee ballots — if postmarked by Tuesday, they may arrive within seven days and be counted in the final tally.
Four of five Board of Legislature districts saw primaries as voters in Districts II, III, IV and V selected three Republicans to go on the ballot Nov. 2.
District II
John Ricci received 307 votes, Dwight Mike Healy received 304 votes, and Gretchen Hanchett received 294 votes to lead the polls. Harold W. Mitchell received 238, David A. Decker received 235, and there were three write-ins.
Decker, Ricci and Healy are incumbents. District II includes the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward, and the villages of Belmont and Cuba.
District III
Debra A. Root received 430 votes, Dwight R. Fanton received 382 and Adam Cyr received 328 to lead in the polls. William G. Dibble II received 302, Scott R. Burt received 261 and one write-in was reported.
Dibble, Root and Fanton are incumbents. District III includes the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing and Wirt; and the villages of Bolivar and Richburg.
District IV
James Rumfelt received 340 votes, Gary Barnes received 233, and Steve Havey received 229 to lead in the polls. Greg McAndrew received 215 and one write-in was reported.
Barnes and Havey are incumbents. District IV includes the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville.
District V
Janice L. Burdick received 250 votes, William Brooke Harris received 249 and Philip B. Curran received 241 votes to lead in the polls. Dustin L. Gordon received 96 and one write-in was reported.
Harris, Burdick and Curran are incumbents. District 5 includes the towns of Alfred, Allen, Almond, Birdsall, Burns, Grove and West Almond; and the villages of Alfred, Almond and Canaseraga.
Town races include:
Alma
Steve Dickerson Sr. received 42 votes for the town supervisor nomination. Tom Dannheim received 18, Shaun Taylor received 30, David Shields received 29 and there were three write-ins.
Heather Trask received 64 votes for the nomination for town clerk/tax collector. Michelle J. Staedt received 53.
Paula Clayson and David R. Stilson received 66 votes for the nomination for town justice. Paula Clayson received 51 votes.
Daniel Ford received 73 votes for the nomination for highway superintendent. Ricky Smith received 48, and there were three write-ins.
Almond
Julie Philips received 79 votes for the nomination for town clerk/tax collector. Shelly Stevens received 14.
Bryan Snyder received 75 votes and Jo Anne Freeland received 60 for two nominations for town board. Debra Castle Harvey received 45 votes.
Birdsall
David M. Trickler received 24 votes for the nomination for town justice. Karl E. Schmidt II received five.
Patricia Shultz received 23 votes and David L Butler 19 for two nominations for town board. Samuel Nicoletta received nine.
Independence
Scot Acomb received 67 votes for the nomination for highway superintendent. Rick Graves received 26, and one write-in was reported.
Rushford
Ken McElheny received 48 votes and Deborah Aumick 33 for two nominations for town board. Will Tucker II received 30.
Wellsville
Michael Miller received 175 votes and Patricia Graves received 155 for two nominations for town board. Maria Dannheim received 130.