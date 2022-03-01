BELMONT — Single-digit new case counts were reported over the last three days by state and county health officials on Monday.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported that 24 cases were tallied between Friday and Sunday, including 13 on Friday, nine on Saturday and two on Sunday. To date, county officials report 10,438 cases, including at-home testing results.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported four new cases in the county, not counting at-home test results, for a total of 8,795 cases to date.
“As we move on to a new phase in the fight against this virus, it is important that we do not let up on the hard work that got us here,” Hochul said in her daily update to the media. “We must stay vigilant and double down on the tools we know are effective. Get your vaccine if you haven’t yet, your booster if you have, and make sure your children and loved ones get theirs as well.”
Statewide, 1,144 cases were reported — down 99% from the peak Jan 7 of over 90,000 new cases — with 156 new hospital admissions, 37 fewer overall hospitalizations, six fewer patients in ICU, and 19 deaths.
State Department of Health officials — tracking deaths only in state-licensed facilities like hospitals and nursing homes — have reported 149 deaths among county residents in state-licensed facilities, while 89 people have died in facilities in the county. The last death, which was tallied in both categories, was reported Wednesday. County officials, who track deaths among residents inside the county, report 94 deaths to date, with two reported in the last two weeks.
County health officials have halted direct reporting of fatalities in separate press releases, instead including any new deaths in the department’s daily report.
State officials reported 49.7% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose — the lowest rate in the state for almost a year. Of adults, 56.9% have received at least one dose. Among all residents, 46.2% have received a full vaccine series.
By comparison, 81% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 91.6% of all adults. The fully vaccinated include 73% of all New Yorkers, including 82.8% of adults.