BELMONT — Single-digit COVID-19 case counts were reported again on Monday in Allegany County as treatment options become more available.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported 12 cases since Thursday on Monday, including nine on Friday, one on Saturday and two on Sunday. To date, 10,499 cases have been reported, with county officials also reporting 94 deaths in the county. In the past week, 61 cases have been reported.
County officials include at-home test results.
State officials reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday — one of six counties in the state to report no cases. State officials only report laboratory-confirmed cases. Reporting deaths in state-licensed facilities, state officials report 90 deaths in facilities in the county, while 150 deaths have been reported among county residents at facilities statewide. One death was reported in the last week.
Over the past seven days, county officials reported an average of 3.2% of all tests were positive.
State officials reported 49.8% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose — the lowest rate in the state for almost a year. Of adults, 57% have received at least one dose. Among all residents, 46.3% have received a full vaccine series.
By comparison, 81.2% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 91.8% of all adults. The fully vaccinated include 73.4% of all New Yorkers, including 83.1% of adults.
COUNTY HEALTH officials reported Monday that more treatment options have become available in Allegany County for those suffering from COVID-19.
“As we continue to combat COVID-19 infections throughout the state and in Allegany County, we want to inform the public that there are treatment options available,” said county public health educator Robert Matasich. “Each of these treatments have proven to be effective against COVID-19 and are available throughout New York State.”
Three treatment protocols are available:
Pre-exposure prophylaxis, to be given to those who are immunocompromised or otherwise unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to being diagnosed. Product: Evusheld.
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment. Provided via IV soon after diagnosis. Currently authorized products include: sotrovimab & bebtelovimab, but officials said the treatment should only be performed if none of the preferred therapies are available, feasible to deliver, or clinically appropriate.
• Antivirals administered soon after diagnosis either via IV or orally. Products include: remdesivir, Paxlovid and molnupiravir.
County officials reported they do not have treatments to provide, but patients should speak with their healthcare provider about options.
Availability of most of the treatments in Allegany County and surrounding areas may be found using the COVID-19 Therapeutics Locator online at covid-19-therapeutics-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com/.