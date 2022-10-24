BELMONT — Many towns and villages across Allegany County are holding elections this fall — but some voters will be facing blank ballots at the polling booth.
No one is on the ballot in several of the municipal races across Allegany County this year, elections officials reported Thursday. The Allegany County Board of Elections issued its final list of candidates for municipal races across the county, but in eight races across seven municipalities there will be no one for voters to select outside a write-in candidate.
- Caneadea town justice, 4-year term
- Clarksville town board to fill a one-year vacancy
- Genesee town board to fill a one-year vacancy
- New Hudson town board to fill a one-year vacancy.
- Rushford town justice, 4-year term
- In the town of Scio, neither position on the ballot — for a four-year term as town justice or a one-year vacant seat on the town board — have any candidates on the ballot.
- Angelica village justice to fill a three-year vacancy.
For the races that include full terms, candidates needed to have petitions filed in the spring. Party designating petitions were filed from April 4-7, and independent petitions were filed May 24-31.
For the races that include partial-term seats, the last day to file certificates of nomination to fill vacancies was July 28 — meaning anyone interested in the office if it became vacant after that date could not make the ballot.
In recent years, perhaps one post in a year with many races would be vacant. In those cases, vacancies are filled by the person with the most write-in votes.
Area elections with candidates Nov. 8 include:
- Allegany County Sheriff, Scott Cicerrello (R)
- Town of Allen — Supervisor to fill vacancy, Erica Torrey (R); Justice, William Murphy (Murphy for Justice)
- Town of Alma — Justice, Brent Dickerson, R; town board TFV Bill Cox (D); Highway superintendent TFV Tom Dannheim (R) or Shaun Taylor (Taylor for Highway); Proposition One: “A Local Law Changing the Elected Office of Town Superintendent of Highways to Appointed Town Superintendent of Highways for the Town of Alma commencing January 1, 2025”
- Town of Almond — Town board TFV, Nathan Woodruff (R)
- Town of Birdsall — Justice, Dustin L. Gordon (R); Roy Hanks (Hanks for Justice)
- Town of Burns — Justice, Taylor A. Karnes (D); Dustin L. Gordon (R)
- Town of Cuba — Justice, James W. Galatio (R); town board TFV, William Beck (R).
- Town of Friendship — Justice, David M. Szucs (R)
- Town of Genesee — Town board TFV (3 yrs), Thomas H. Windus (R)
- Town of Granger — Justice, Todd Smith (R), William Murphy (Murphy for Justice)
- Town of Grove — Justice, Dustin L. Gordon (R)
- Town of Independence — Town board TFV, Thomas Bissett (Bissett for Council)
- Town of Rushford — Town board TFV (1 yr), Randy Green (R)
- Town of Wellsville — Town board TFV (1 yr), Jeffrey S. Ormsby (R), Highway superintendent TFV (1 yr) Brian Smith (R)
- Town of West Almond — Supervisor TFV (1 yr), Trevor Burt (R); Clerk TFV (1 yr), Bonnie Nelson (R); Town board TFV (1 yr), Mark Bainbridge, (R); Proposition One: “A Local Law to Change the Office of Town Clerk from an Elective to an Appointive Office”
- Town of Willing — Town board TFV (1 yr), Peter D. Havens (Havens for Council)
- Town of Wirt — Town board (4 yrs) vote TWO, Larry Bedow (R), Christie L. Miller (R); highway superintendent TFV (1 yr), Curtis A. Rung Sr. (R)
- Village of Andover — Trustee (2 yrs) vote TWO, Melanie Thorp (D), Scott Updyke (Updyke for Trustee)
- Village of Angelica — Trustees (2yrs) Vote TWO, Linda S. Cash (D), Craig H. Miller (D/R), Jane Tylenda (R)
- Village of Wellsville — Trustee (4 yrs) Vote TWO, Jeffrey B. Monroe (R), Michael A. Roeske (R)
ALONG WITH LOCAL RACES, state Legislature races will also be on the ballot.
The towns of Angelica, Allen, Alma, Belfast, Bolivar, Caneadea, Centerville, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, Genesee, Granger, Hume, New Hudson, Rushford, West Almond and Wirt are in the 57th Senate District. Along with most of Allegany County, the district includes all of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
Candidates include Democrat Daniel Brown of Great Valley, Cattaraugus County, and incumbent George Borrello of Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County, on the Republican and Conservative lines.
The towns of Alfred, Almond, Amity, Andover, Birdsall, Burns, Grove, Independence, Scio, Ward, Wellsville and Willing are in the 58th Senate District. Along with part of Allegany County, the district includes all of Chemung, Seneca, Schuyler, Tioga, Steuben and Yates counties.
The only candidate on the ballot is incumbent Thomas O’Mara of Elmira, Chemung County, on the Republican and Conservative lines.
The entire county, along with all of Cattaraugus County and the towns of Canisteo, Greenwood, Hartsville, Jasper, Troupsburg and West Union in Steuben County, is part of the 148th Assembly District. Incumbent Joseph Giglio of Gowanda, Cattaraugus County, will appear alone on the ballot on the Republican and Conservative lines.