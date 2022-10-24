BELMONT — Many towns and villages across Allegany County are holding elections this fall — but some voters will be facing blank ballots at the polling booth.

No one is on the ballot in several of the municipal races across Allegany County this year, elections officials reported Thursday. The Allegany County Board of Elections issued its final list of candidates for municipal races across the county, but in eight races across seven municipalities there will be no one for voters to select outside a write-in candidate.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social