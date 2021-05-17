BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health said Monday that the county has seen what it called a small increase in COVID-19 positive cases — 161 since April 30 — as well as an increase cases in a younger population.
The department, headed by Tyler J. Shaw, public health director, said the county’s statistics show the 20-29 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases (669 total cases as of May 9); the second group is age 50-59 (479) and the third group is age 10-19 (449).
“The overall increase in positive COVID-19 cases has been attributed to contact with a positive case in the household, family gatherings and contact to a positive case at school, including sports teams,” the department said in a press release Monday. “The largest increases in cases continue to be within the largest populated areas of the county.”
On Monday, the department reported four new cases, with 448 residents in quarantine. The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was nearly 3%, according to the state Department of Health.
The health department urged county residents:
• Remain diligent and continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash hands often and get a COVID-19 vaccine.
• Get everyone, who is age 12 and over, in a household vaccinated.
• Encourage extended family, co-workers, friends, neighbors and those in the community to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
• Follow through and get the second dose if you have Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
• Remember, you need 14 days after your last COVID-19 vaccination to have full vaccine coverage.
Residents with general COVID-19 questions or who need a vaccination may call the ACDOH at (585)268-9250 and press #4.
ACDOH has completed one community COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Friendship at the American Legion and vaccinated 23 individuals. The next community clinics will be in the Bolivar Fire Hall on Wednesday and Belfast Town/Fire Hall on May 26.
The county health department also listed locations for the different types of COVID-19 vaccines available in Allegany County.
Janssen/ Johnson & Johnson Vaccine (one dose vaccine for ages 18 and up)
• Allegany County Department of Health, on Monday as well as June 1, 3, 8, 11, 14 and 15, at 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the County Office Building in Belmont, Call (585) 268-9390 for an appointment.
• Alfred Pharmacy, 36 N. Main St., (607) 587-9222.
• Walgreen Pharmacy, 10 N. Main St., Wellsville, (585) 593-1540.
• Walgreen Pharmacy, 110 Bolivar Road, Wellsville, (585) 593-1232.
• Fisher’s Pharmacy, 138 N. Main St., Wellsville, (585) 593-2611 for an appointment
Moderna Vaccine (2 dose vaccine for ages 18 and up)
• Allegany County Department of Health, Wednesday, Bolivar Fire Hall, 460 Main St., 4 to 6 pm, (585) 268-9250 — second dose at the fire hall, June 16, same time as first dose appointment.
• ACDOH, May 26, Belfast Fire Hall, 11 Merton Ave., 4 to 6 p.m., (585) 268-9250 — second dose June 23, same time as first dose appointment.
• Alfred Pharmacy, Walgreens and Fisher’s Pharmacy.
• Cuba Hospital, 140 W. Main St., (585) 968-2000.
Pfizer Vaccine (2 dose vaccine for ages 12 and up)
• Call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250.