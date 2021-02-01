Allegany County reported only four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest number for a single day since Dec. 28, when six were reported.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the coronavirus also remained comparatively low, 3.4% in relation to the rest of the state. The figure was listed as 3.7% on Sunday and 3.8% on Saturday.
The statewide seven-day average of the positive test rate was 5.09% Sunday.
The county also has not reported a death due to COVID-19 since December, remaining at 53 confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Allegany County’s confirmed case total since the beginning of the pandemic was 2,632, with 104 active cases as of Monday. There have been 2,475 recoveries from the virus.
There were 525 residents in quarantine as of Monday, down from 595 reported Sunday and 661 reported on Saturday.
Across New York state, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose 27 in New York on Sunday to 8,003. Overall, hospitalizations have been steadily declining since Jan. 19, when they totaled over 9,200, according to figures from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
A total of 1,500 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus on Sunday, down 34, and 987 were intubated, down 21.
In Western New York overall, the seven-day rate of positivity in testing for the virus was 5.13% on Sunday, down from 5.17% on Saturday and 5.32% on Friday.
Another 141 people in New York died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, increasing the statewide death toll reported by the governor to 35,319.
“We’re locked in a footrace between the spread of COVID and the vaccine’s quick distribution, and New Yorkers should stay vigilant as we work to get more shots in arms,” Cuomo said. “We have a robust distribution network at the ready, but we need more doses to kick our vaccination effort into overdrive and reach more New Yorkers.”
The governor also warned that the winter storm bringing heavy snow to Central, eastern and downstate New York could hamper efforts to distribute more vaccine.
The state confirmed 8,508 new cases of the virus on Sunday. That’s down from most days in recent weeks, when the state was often finding well over 10,000 new cases a day.
But the state also conducted just 175,038 tests on Sunday. That’s lower than the usual total of over 200,000 new tests a day. New York has now had 1,419,164 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.