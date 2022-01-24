BELMONT — COVID-19 cases rose above 9,000 on Sunday after 247 cases were reported over the weekend.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 124 new cases on Friday, 69 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday, bringing the total to 9,049. Totals for Monday were not reported.
At year-end, just over 7,000 cases were reported. Following the surge in the omicron variant and increased home testing, cases jumped over 8,000 by the middle of the month. Since Wednesday, more than 500 cases have been reported.
The 1,000th case was reported Nov. 26 — eight months into the pandemic. The 2,000th case was reported 38 days later on Jan. 6. Another 65 days elapsed until the 3,000th case was reported on March 12. Case counts slowed over the spring and summer, with 191 days passing before the 4,000th case was reported Sept. 19. The 5,000th case was reported Nov. 2, followed by the 6,000th case 26 days later. Dec. 21 saw the 7,000th case reported, 23 days later.
No new fatalities were reported by state or county officials on Monday. State Department of Health officials, tracking deaths in state-licensed facilities, report 140 deaths among county residents, and 85 deaths in facilities in the county. The state does not release data based on deaths at other sites, such as at home or in hospice care. County officials report 90 deaths, tracking deaths in the county regardless of site, but generally not counting deaths of county residents in other counties.
As the statewide vaccination rate neared 80% on Monday, Allegany County’s rate neared 50% for the first time.
State Department of Health officials reported 49.1% of county residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 79.8% of New Yorkers as a whole. Also reported was a rate of 56.4% of adults in Allegany County with at least one dose, compared to 90.6% of New Yorkers. Among county residents, 45.4% have received a completed vaccine series, compared to 71.4% of all New Yorkers.
The county’s rate has been the lowest in the state since March, never breaking above 54th among the 62 counties in the state.