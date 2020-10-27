BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as of Tuesday afternoon.
With the 18 new cases, the county’s confirmed total was 329, with 226 residents having recovered from the virus since March. There have been eight deaths of Allegany County residents due to the virus, although numbers last week indicated there had been nine total deaths.
As of Tuesday, there were 485 residents in quarantine/isolation, up from 479 on Monday.
Meanwhile, in its weekly update of countywide figures, the health department reports that, as of Oct. 25, of the 309 confirmed COVID-19, 179 were female and 130 were male.
The ages of those testing positive for the virus have ranged from 0 to 9 years, five cases; 10 to 19 years, 35 cases; 20 to 29 years, 51 cases; 30 to 39 years, 17 cases; 40 to 49 years, 33 cases; 50 to 59 years, 46 cases; 60 to 69 years, 38 cases; 70 to 79 years, 37 cases; 80 to 89 years, 28 cases; and 90 to 99 years, 19 cases.
Also, as of Oct. 25, the Wellsville and Andover areas, which are part of the county’s Legislative District 4 had the most total cases of COVID-19, dating back to the spring, at 85.
District 1, which is roughly the northwest part of the county, was next with 78 cases; District 5, roughly the northeast of the county, had 55; District 2, which includes Cuba, Friendship, Belmont and the town of Ward, had 47; and District 3, which includes the most southern portion of the county from the town of Genesee in the west to Independence in the east, had 44.
The county’s health department is maintaining a COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at (844) 863-9314, while the Allegany County Crisis Hotline is (888) 448-3367.
For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, log onto the health department’s website at www.alleganyco.com and look on Facebook for “Allegany County, NY, Government & Allegany County Department of Health.”