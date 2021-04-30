BELMONT — COVID-19 cases jumped on Friday, Allegany County health officials reported.
Another 18 cases were reported Friday afternoon, bringign the total to date to 3,342. Of those, 3,228 recoveries were reported, county officials said, an increase of 14 from Thursday. State Department of Health officials reported 84 deaths have been connected to the pandemic.
County officials reported 271 quarantines or isolations are in effect, with 11,983 reported to date — an increase of 44 from Thursday.
Reports of more vaccine doses also increased on Friday.
Data reported Friday morning by the state indicated that 14,442 people have received at least one vaccine dose — an increase of 481 doses from the figures reported Thursday morning. The percentage of county residents with at least one dose of vaccine is 31.1% — an increase of a percentage point in one day. The first 30 points required more than 120 days to accomplish in the county. To date, 12,686 residents have completed a vaccine series, or 27.3% of the population.
The county remains in last place across the state for vaccines. Statewide, 46% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, and 34.1% have received a completed series. Fifteen of the state's 62 counties have seen at least half of their populations vaccinated at least once, with two over 60%.
Vaccines are available at the Walgreens pharmacies in Wellsville and Alfred Pharmacy, as well as Jones Memorial Hospital. Houghton College will host a clinic May 6.
For more information, visit www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information/ for a link or call the health department at (585) 268-9250. Access to the county's vaccine waiting list may also be found online or by calling.