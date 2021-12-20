BELMONT — Total COVID-19 case counts neared the 7,000 mark on Monday, state and county health officials reported.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 104 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to date to 6,990. State health officials reported that 24 of those cases were identified on Monday.
The county reported its 6,000th case on Nov. 27 — 23 days prior. The 5,000th case was reported Nov. 2, 26 days earlier.
As of Monday, case counts included 6,680 recoveries. In addition, 580 active quarantine and isolation orders were in effect.
Officials reported 71 breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated in the last week, making up 27.5% of the 258 cases reported over seven days.
County officials reported they will not be providing weekly information on positive case counts by age, gender or ZIP code until Jan. 3 due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. However, data will be provided on case counts Monday through Thursday for this week and next week.
The state Department of Health reported four deaths over the past week, including one on Monday. To date, state officials report 131 deaths among county residents at state-licensed facilities. County officials reported two deaths on Monday — a 70-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man. Those deaths brought the total of deaths reported directly to the county to 82, as the county receives reports of all deaths inside the county’s borders, including those occurring at home or in hospice care which are not tracked in the state data.
WHILE THE COUNTY continues to see the lowest vaccination rates in the state, numbers jumped again in the last week as more residents get vaccinated.
The state reported Monday that 47.9% of county residents have received at least one dose — up more than two percentage points in a week, compared to 1.6 points from the week before — including now 55.5% of adults. The number of adults with one dose also increased by two points in the last week. Residents with completed vaccines now make up 44.2% of the population, an increase of 1.7 points over the last week.
By comparison, 76.7% of state residents have at least one dose, including 88% of adults. Those with a full vaccine series make up 69% of state residents, including 80.1% of adults. Five counties have more than 90% of the population with at least one dose. Allegany County is the only county in the state with an under-50% first dose percentage.