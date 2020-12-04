Allegany County health officials reported Friday one new death due to COVID-19 as well as 34 new cases of residents’ infection.
Friday’s update in cases follows 31 new cases reported by the county Department of Health on Thursday. There were 1,186 total cases in the county since the spring, while 998 residents have recovered. There now have been 50 total deaths confirmed by the health department — all but one of them were residents of long-term care facilities in the county.
There were 764 residents in quarantine on Friday.
Allegany County’s positivity rate in testing on Thursday was 9.3%, up from 8.7% on Wednesday. The seven-day average for testing in the county was listed Friday by the state Department of Health to be 7%.
The latest death was a resident of Wellsville Manor Care Center, which has seen eight total deaths of residents due to COVID-19, according to the health department.
Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Potter County’s rate of COVID-19 is rising at an alarming rate, with Friday’s data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showing a percent positivity of 28.9%.
The data showed a rise in 57 cases over the most recent seven-day period, and an average increase of 2.5 hospitalizations each day to 8.1.
Nate Wardle, spokesman for the health department, said, “Potter County’s percent positivity is the second highest in the state, and is certainly of concern. The incident rate is also high, at 661.8 cases per 100,000 residents.”
Wardle said the mitigation efforts in place help, and people need to take note.
“We know that there have been some challenges in parts of the state in terms of following mitigation efforts,” he said. “However, it is essential that people follow these steps. This is how we will protect our hospitals and health system from being overrun.
“We need people to wash their hands, to wear a mask, to stay home, to avoid gatherings, to download the COVID Alert PA app and to answer the phone when contacted by a case investigator or contact tracer,” Wardle said. “What each individual does will play a role in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
Commissioner Paul Heimel said Friday afternoon that the board of commissioners have been concerned about the virus since the pandemic was declared.
“We’ve restricted access to county buildings, implemented health and safety measures and taken other steps to protect the public and our employees while still maintaining county operations,” he said, explaining some steps that have been taken. “Emergency Management Coordinator Glenn Dunn has spearheaded the acquisition and distribution of personal protection equipment and other supplies.”
He said the board is working on bringing more testing to the county.
“Most recently, we have been laying the groundwork for a free drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus public testing site for five days, Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, probably in Coudersport. Up to 450 tests will be administered per day for anyone age 3 or older,” Heimel said.