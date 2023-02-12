Langdon honored

Robert Langdon (second from right) was recognized by the Allegany County Board of Legislators. With him (from left) are Mandy Langdon, Joey Bednez, Braylin Langdon and Daejin Langdon. 

BELMONT — The Allegany County Legislature has recognized the contributions of Robert Langdon, a junior engineer with the Department of Public Works.

The resolution passed last week details the hard work and dedication Langdon has displayed while working for the county. He was hired in 2011 as an engineer technician and has since received promotions to senior engineer technician in 2017 and to his current title in October 2022.

