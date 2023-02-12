BELMONT — The Allegany County Legislature has recognized the contributions of Robert Langdon, a junior engineer with the Department of Public Works.
The resolution passed last week details the hard work and dedication Langdon has displayed while working for the county. He was hired in 2011 as an engineer technician and has since received promotions to senior engineer technician in 2017 and to his current title in October 2022.
Langdon performs all surveying responsibilities for the department, including records and deeds verification, coordination with utility companies on department projects, the acquisition of easements and permits and assistance with bridge and culvert design.
Tom Windus, superintendent of Public Works, lauded Langdon’s commitment to the county.
“Rob exemplifies the employee that most deserves this type of recognition," Windus said. "He is passionate about his work and does it with professionalism, thoroughness and attention to detail. Rob is also a great leader and mentor. He is always willing to help others with whatever is asked of him.”
In addition to his work with DPW, Langdon has displayed a commitment to the community with volunteering in youth sports. He has served seven years as a coach for the Friendship Little League as well as coaching baseball for Friendship Central School modified and junior varsity teams, as well as coaching for the Friendship Summer Youth Soccer League.
Previously, Langdon served his country with three years of active duty and three additional years in the Army National Guard, achieving the rank of E-4 specialist, field artillery surveyor. He is a three-time recipient of the Army Achievement Medal, which honors outstanding achievement and meritorious service in the performance of one’s duties.
Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris, in a presentation of the resolution to Langdon, thanked him for his contributions.
“The board is privileged to be able to present Rob with this recognition," Harris said. "Thank you for your continued examples of hard work and commitment to the people of Allegany County.”