BELMONT — A slightly smaller Allegany County annual budget is being presented to the public on Wednesday.
County Administrator Carissa Knapp announced in a letter to the county Board of Legislators, which was sent to the media on Thursday, that a public hearing on the 2021 county budget — at $126.6 million — is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the legislative chambers in the County Office Building.
The budget calls for $1.67 million less in total expenditures compared to the 2021 budget. A $299,000 tax increase — about 1.01% — is also expected. In addition, the county will use $2.25 million in available general fund balance to balance the budget. As a result, Knapp said in her letter that the budget will cause a slight county tax rate decrease of three to four cents per $1,000 of property value.
“While the human consequences of COVID-19 have sadly continued well into 2021, the fears of financial consequences related to the pandemic seem to be behind us for the moment,” she wrote. “Thanks to a steady increase in sales tax revenue and the swift and thrifty actions of our board and department heads to enact contingency maneuvers to limit spending, the county was able to end the 2020 fiscal year within its original budget confines despite long delays in state aid payments.”
Millions more in funding is expected next year, but it is not included in the budget.
“You will not find reference to American Rescue Plan direct federal aid in the 2022 budget,” she said, adding those funds will be added by a resolution of the board.
It was previously announced that the county would receive about $8.9 million in federal assistance — half in May 2021 and the rest at some point in 2022. However, restrictions on the aid — including one that it not be used to lower property or other taxes — made the budget move necessary, she added.
“We cannot simply use the ARP direct aid to bolster our budget and lower the county’s tax burden,” Knapp said.
The full budget is available on the county’s website, www.alleganyco.com.