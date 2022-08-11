BELMONT — The Allegany County Office for the Aging, Age-Friendly Allegany County and county lawmakers will host 13 town hall sessions across the county for older adults and caregivers.
A complimentary lunch will be served. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or NY Connects at (866) 268-9390.
The sessions are scheduled as follows:
• Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fillmore Fire Hall
• Aug. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canaseraga Fire Hall
• Sept. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Island Park Community Center, Friendship
• Sept. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall
• Sept, 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bolivar Fire Hall
• Sept. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace United Church, Wellsville
• Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Belmont American Legion
• Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., general open session, Crossroads Conference Center, Belmont, with virtual Zoom option available
• Sept. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., AA Arnold Community Center, Cuba
• Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church
• Oct. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Angelica United Methodist Church
• Oct. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Andover Fire Hall
• Oct. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rushford Town Hall