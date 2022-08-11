BELMONT — The Allegany County Office for the Aging, Age-Friendly Allegany County and county lawmakers will host 13 town hall sessions  across the county for older adults and caregivers.

A complimentary lunch will be served. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or NY Connects at (866) 268-9390.

