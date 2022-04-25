BELMONT — Allegany County health officials report higher COVID-19 case counts and positive test return rates than seen in months.
According to the New York State Department of Health, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Allegany County is increasing slightly week over week.
The 7-day average for individuals testing positive was 8.2% on Monday, up from 7.7% as of April 21 and 3.9% on April 14.
The percentage is calculated based on laboratory testing, not on at-home test results.
“After seeing the case total decrease for 10 straight weeks from January through March, we are now seeing the total case number increase for the last four weeks,” officials said in a statement Friday.
More cases were tallied over the weekend, bringing the total to date to 10,945. County health officials reported Monday that Friday saw 25 reported cases, Saturday saw nine and 11 were reported Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that transmission in the area still remains relatively low. In 23 counties across the state, CDC officials report high levels of transmission, triggering warnings to wear masks indoors in public and additional precautions for people at high risk for severe illness.
And despite higher case counts, no fatalities have been reported in almost a month from the disease.
The state Department of Health reported 154 deaths to date on Monday among county residents at state-licensed facilities, while 94 have been reported in the county's borders at licensed facilities. State officials do not report at-home deaths or in other non-facility settings.
County health officials, who track deaths only within the county's borders, reported no new deaths in April, with the tally standing at 97.
The decline in deaths mirrors the decline in cases over recent months. State officials reported three deaths among county residents at licensed facilities in March, five deaths in February, seven deaths in January, and 15 deaths in December.
County health officials recommend:
residents get tested if they have symptoms. The Allegany County Department of Health offers free rapid testing clinics for COVID-19 every week in Belmont. If you have access to at-home test kits, test early and test often. If you need at-home test kits, call (585) 268-9250.
Those who are feeling ill or may have come in contact with a positive case are encouraged to wear a mask, and those attending large gatherings should consider wearing a mask or testing before and after the event. Individuals who are feeling ill should stay home.
Residents should consider vaccinations and boosters if eligible. To date, 50.2% of county residents have received at least one dose, the lowest rate in the state.
Contact your healthcare provider to discuss eligibility for treatment options if you have tested positive.
Check the Community Transmission Rate where you will be traveling at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html
To view all upcoming clinics and to register, visit www.alleganyco.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information/. You may also call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 for more information or for assistance in registering.