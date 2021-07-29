BELMONT — Allegany County officials are urging residents who have not already done so to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Robert Matasich, a public health educator with the Allegany County Department of Health, warned residents that the county’s vaccination rate is far below the state and national figures. As of Tuesday, 38.3% of county residents had received at least one vaccine dose — compared to 56.9% nationwide and 62.4% across the state.
“Lower vaccination rates in a community mean that COVID-19 can spread more easily, and those communities are more vulnerable to variants and surges in COVID-19 cases, especially with the more contagious Delta Variant,” he said. “According to the CDC, if you are vaccinated, your risk of infection is about 3.5 times lower, your risk of getting ill from COVID-19 is over 8 times lower, and your risk of hospitalization or death is 25 times lower.”
According to data provided by the CDC to the state, ZIP codes in the county are seeing wide variations in vaccination rates. The Alma ZIP code has the lowest vaccine rate in the county — with 16.1% of residents reportedly having a completed vaccine series. The report indicates the Richburg ZIP code has seen 92.7% of residents fully vaccinated — the Richburg ZIP code area includes only a portion of the village of Richburg, while the remainder is in the Bolivar ZIP code area. The Alfred Station ZIP code reports 65.4% of the population has having been full vaccinated, followed by Ceres reporting 45.3%.
The data does not necessarily compare between ZIP codes — such as Alfred or Houghton, which count college students on the Census date of April 1 but currently have students at home for the summer, leading to rates of 17.9% and 27.2%, respectively. The data does not indicate reasons why vaccination rates may be lower, such as large Amish communities in some towns.
“It’s important to remember that even though there have been recent increases in cases, those cases are experiencing less severe symptoms and across the country deaths are down 70% from last summer,” Matasich said. “This is further proof that becoming fully vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your community, and those around you.
Please continue to wash your hands and wear a mask if you are unvaccinated to keep you and your family healthy. Call (585) 268-9437 to register for a vaccine, check our website for upcoming clinics, or call your local pharmacy or Primary Physician for information on getting the vaccine.