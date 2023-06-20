BELMONT — With fears of migrants being moved to Allegany County not materializing, county officials chose to allow an emergency declaration to lapse.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, the emergency order was no longer in effect, said county Board of Legislators Chairman W. Brooke Harris, R-Alfred.
“The decision to decline renewal of the Declaration came after careful consideration and consultation with the County Administrator, County Attorney, Social Services Commissioner, and Sheriff Scott Cicirello,” Harris said in a statement. “We are not aware of any migrants or asylum seekers associated with New York City’s crisis entering our County, nor have we received communication from the State that any migrant placements within Allegany County are planned or imminent.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to issue a new Declaration and Orders if deemed necessary and appropriate," the officials said.
The issue came to a head as Title 42 — a federal public health law that allows the government to not allow entry to migrants coming from nations with communicable disease issues — was set to expire this spring. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government used the authority to limit the flow of migrants entering the country. As the program was set to expire this spring, the number of persons seeking to migrate or seek asylum jumped dramatically. Many have been sent directly to cities around the country.
On Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams reported the city had received over 72,000 migrants and asylum seekers, and around 42,000 were still in the city's care.
Allegany County issued its 30-day emergency order on May 18. Some emergency orders by county and local governments have come under a legal challenge, but Allegany County's order was not one of them.
Earlier this month, New York City sued more than 30 municipalities over emergency orders that would levy civil penalties on the city or those working with the city attempting to bring migrants or asylum seekers to or house them in Upstate counties.
According to the lawsuit, Rockland County issued a state of emergency on May 6, according to court documents the first in the state to do so. The order barred any municipality from contracting with any person, business or entities doing business in the county to transport migrants or asylum seekers to the county or to house them. Violations of the order carried up to $2,000 per migrant or asylum seeker housed per day. Such penalties are illegal, the city contends, and the case is unresolved.
Unlike the orders from the counties and municipalities being sued, Allegany County’s order did not threaten civil penalties.