BELMONT — Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Stay home when you’re sick. Avoid social gatherings. Wash your hands.
Those five things, Allegany County health officials said, are what is needed to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic crippling the county’s healthcare system.
County officials and representatives from healthcare and emergency medical response hosted an online-only press briefing Tuesday, calling on the community to do more to fight the pandemic.
Tyler Shaw, head of the county health department, pointed to one statistic as the primary driver of the pandemic.
“We have the lowest vaccination rate in the state,” he said. “If we plan to get out of this pandemic, we have to move forward as one unit, one community.
According to the state Department of Health, 45.8% of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine — compared to a statewide figure of 74.8%.
On Tuesday, 23 new cases were reported, bringing the total to date to 6,446. One new death was reported, bringing the total to 124.
What is making the latest wave see higher illness figures than previous waves when little to no vaccinations had been administered, Shaw said, are a combination of the more-contagious delta variant of COVID-19 and cooler weather driving people indoors where disease can spread faster.
Increasing variants and low overall vaccination rates lower the community’s overall immunity, Shaw said, increasing the number of breakthrough cases — cases among those who are fully vaccinated.
Since August, about 21.5% of all reported cases have been among those with a full vaccine series, with around 600 such cases reported out of almost 3,000 since that time.
However, he noted that even with lower effectiveness against stopping the disease, vaccines have been shown to reduce severity and the possibility of death.
As an example, he noted the average age of death in 2020 was 77 — when virtually no vaccinations were available — compared to the unvaccinated average age of 69 and not only fewer deaths among the vaccinated but also a higher average age of 82 in the first 11 months of the year.
County Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, urged the media, government officials and others watching the livestream to do their best to spread awareness of vaccines and precautions.
“Those in the health care profession are getting tired” after almost two solid years of pandemic crisis, Crandall said, encouraging residents to “listen to your health care provider … Get vaccinated, and be protective of yourself and your family.”
The county has taken no steps toward mandates — such as a mask mandate in public places like Erie County, or vaccine mandates such as in New York City. However, masks are required to be worn by all visitors to county-owned buildings.
The latest wave began in September, said James Helms, CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville. In October, Helms told the county legislators that they were projecting a spike in cases after Thanksgiving due to low vaccination rates and fatigue over restrictions.
“That spike is here now, and without any change in what we’re doing on a day-to-day basis, we’ll see another after Christmas,” Helms said.
Between June and August, 17 COVID patients and one death were reported at the hospital, accounting for 69 patient-days in the hospital. From September to Friday, there were 133 COVID patients, 12 deaths, and over 1,000 patient-days.
In addition to fighting the illness among patients, hospital staff have lost 399 days due to COVID-19 illness and quarantine, plus another 45 days to care for family members.
“I ask that you support your friends and family … and get vaccinated,” he said.
Dr. Jackie Anderson, a doctor in the emergency department at JMH, said the number of COVID patients has increased eight-fold and vaccination is the key to easing the situation.
“Every single physician, nurse practitioner and physician assistant at Jones Memorial Hospital was vaccinated before any vaccine mandate was implemented because we have seen how awful this disease is and we trust this vaccine,” she said. “Please, do not make a decision to avoid vaccination without consulting your primary care physician… this disease is dangerous, and threatens you and those around you.”
While 21 patients have been treated with monoclonal antibodies — lab-created molecules that act as substitute antibodies to help fight infections — “this is not a substitute for vaccines,” she said.
As an example, on a recent day there were 11 patients waiting for beds in the nine-bed ER, Anderson said. Of those, “nine were COVID, most were unvaccinated and all needed oxygen.”
In addition, “we must still be prepared to treat other patients even when all of our beds are full,” she said, adding some patients that normally would have stayed in the hospital have to be transferred to hospitals hours away due to the overload.
Scott Lanphier, operations manager of Medical Transport Service, said the county’s EMS system has seen an 87% increase in patient transports compared to the three months prior to the pandemic.
“We’re tired,” he said. “We’ve been running a marathon for two years.”
Along with higher call volume, ambulances often have to travel further due to delay or diversion declarations at area hospitals.
“Those are terms five years ago you would see in the big city hospitals, unfortunately today we’re seeing them here locally.”
More patients have been reported having out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, chest pain and breathing difficulty, Lanphier said.
“Our county health care infrastructure will continue to struggle without changes,” he said, encouraging residents to do several things — the most important being staying home if feeling ill and limiting the spread of COVID-19. “If our EMS system fails, who will answer the call for help?”