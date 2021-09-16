BELMONT — Allegany County Treasurer Terri L. Ross and County Legislator W. Brooke Harris graduated with certificates from the County Government Institute, part of the New York State Association of Counties.
The graduation was part of the 2021 NYSAC Fall Seminar held in Onondaga County.
“Not only are the programs valuable in enhancing our continued service to our residents, but the people you meet and share experiences with is invaluable,” Ross said.
She has worked for Allegany County for 38 years. From 1983 to 2001 she served as deputy county treasurer and from 2002 to present as county treasurer/deputy budget officer. She has also served as vice chair of the NYSAC Taxation and Finance Committee since 2017.
Harris said the program was valuable and rewarding.
“The lessons learned through its curriculum are used by county leaders across the State to better perform their duties as public servants, and I’m very thankful for NYSAC and their commitment to educating local leaders,” he said.
Harris is a first-term county legislator representing District V in Allegany County. In addition to his county work, his community service includes the National Ski Patrol, youth sports coaching and the Boy Scouts of America.
CGI is an educational program in partnership with Cornell University — instructors are NYSAC staff, county leaders and Cornell faculty members who are experts in local government structure and issues.
The curriculum includes extensive course work on government ethics, building consensus in a political environment, principles of county budget and finance, and public sector labor/management relations. The courses are supplemented with electives, training sessions and continuing education courses.