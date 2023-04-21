BELMONT — "Younger elders" know it is there, but they can be reluctant to use it — so the Allegany County Office of the Aging has made it easier to connect for residents.
For the last year, OFA has gone live, using Facebook to reach residents who are unlikely to walk through the door or visit any of the nine weekly nutrition sites scattered throughout the county — or those who just aren’t mobile.
On its Facebook page, Allegany County Office For the Aging, are a number of videos that address a myriad of subjects, everything from enrolling in Medicare to diabetes control and nutritional needs. The page also offers a list of upcoming events sponsored by the OFA and more.
One of the ongoing programs is "Eating Healthy," hosted by OFA nutritionist Erika Zerkowski.
“Erica makes it really fun for people to learn about better nutrition and how to eat healthy to be healthy. I think that one of her most reviewed programs was when she took her viewers to the grocery store,” said Margaret Horton, assistant to the OFA management team.
Horton went on to say that Zerkowski is personable and engaging and comes up with new programs every month.
The program has gone live on Facebook at 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The next program, scheduled for April 27, concerns oral health. Those who watch the 15-minute program can ask questions by email or by calling the OFA at (585) 268-9390. “We will get back to you,” Zerkowski promises her viewers.
By scrolling through the listing on the page, the curious can find other programs. Zerkowski’s "Eating Healthy" programs are also archived on the page.
The page also lists upcoming programs. For example, May is Older Americans Month. At each of the nutrition sites, Horton said a party is planned where a member of the group will be honored for their assistance to the community. Local legislators and officials are being invited to take part in the celebrations.
The OFA Nutrition Sites are located at:
• Union University Church in Alfred on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Call (585) 808-5201.
• The American Legion Hall in Belmont on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (716) 973-2149 or (716) 307-2837.
• Fire Hall in Bolivar on Mondays and Wednesdays. Call (716) 973-2149 or (716) 307-2837 to inquire.
• Fire Hall in Canaseraga on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (607) 661-3008.
• A.A. Arnold Community Center in Cuba on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call (585) 808-6405.
• Fire Hall in Fillmore on Mondays and Thursdays. Call (585) 737-5609.
• Community Center in Friendship on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (585) 973-2311.
• Grace United Church in Wellsville on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Call (585) 593-6985.
• Fire Hall in Whitesville on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call (607) 356-3390.