ANGELICA — Nearly 500 senior citizens attended the Allegany County Office For the Aging picnic for the first time in two years — and beat the rain home.
Under a sunny/cloudy sky Tuesday, a white big top tent floated over the central part of the county fairgrounds, where the seniors gathered to play bingo, listen to music, dance, eat and enjoy the spectacle of their fellows displaying their creativity and honoring their longevity.
The picnic was organized by OFA director Anita Mattison and her staff from the office, including those who conduct programs and deliver Meals on Wheels. Helping her out was a cadre of county employees including members of the county legislature, sheriff’s office, district attorneys’ office and various department heads. They were joined by the county’s state representatives and liaison.
Also onboard was John Cochran, deputy director of the New York State Office For the Aging, who told the seniors that rather than being a drain on county resources and families, they are a vital part of the community. He urged them to stay active and healthy and to check on new Medicare benefits that will soon take effect. He also commented that the nearly 500 seniors under the big top were the largest group of seniors he has seen “in a long time.”
He was joined in that sentiment by Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and John Eberth, representing state Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, who also commented on the large congregation of seniors.
Giglio said he was thankful to be once again attending the OFA picnic, something he has done since he was first elected to the Assembly.
Following the opening speeches, the chicken barbecue lunch was served by the county legislators with the help of the sheriff’s office and volunteers from the OFA and their families. Dave Mason provided the musical entertainment before, during and after the dinner.
The real fun got underway when Mattison called for the t-shirt contests to begin, noting that the legislators would be the judges for the three divisions.
Up first was the Funniest T-shirt, won out of eight contenders by Sandy Edwards of Belmont.
The contest for Prettiest t-shirt grew with the inclusion of those who lost out the first time, but Janet Folts of Fillmore won with a t-shirt featuring horses.
The final category was for the most Creative t-shirt, and while there were several competing the class was won by Wellsville duo Mary Libertine and Marylou Maxson in identical beaded t-shirts.
The next competition was for longevity as contestants vied for the oldest man and woman, veteran and longest married couple. At 98 Ruth Rossman of Wellsville was the oldest woman at the picnic, while Herb Layfield, 96, of Allentown was the oldest man.
Orpha and David Herr of Andover were the couple who have been married the longest. They celebrated their 71st anniversary in May.
Keith Folts was saluted as the oldest veteran at the picnic. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
All the winners received gifts from the sponsors. A total of 29 sponsors from business and organizations took part in the picnic manning tables that skirted three sides of the massive Big Top. The offered numerous raffles, giveaways and some provided prizes. The Belmont Farmers Market and Ramsey’s Fresh Foods also participated in the fun.
A special visitor also attended the picnic. Floyd, a 12-year-old rescue dog from the Niagara County SPCA, was a guest of the local SPCA and had been touring the county as part of his bucket list tour. Floyd is in hospice care, but that didn’t stop him from wagging his tail and enjoying the company.
The picnic started at 11 a.m. and was over by 2:15 p.m. with Mattison commenting that she wanted to get everyone out of there before the rain started. Most drove home on dry roads.