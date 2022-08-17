ANGELICA — Nearly 500 senior citizens attended the Allegany County Office For the Aging picnic for the first time in two years — and beat the rain home.

Under a sunny/cloudy sky Tuesday, a white big top tent floated over the central part of the county fairgrounds, where the seniors gathered to play bingo, listen to music, dance, eat and enjoy the spectacle of their fellows displaying their creativity and honoring their longevity.

Longevity

The winners of the Office for the Aging longevity contest at Tuesday’s picnic were joined by (in middle back) John Cochran, deputy director of the state OFA, and Anita Mattison local OFA director. From left are winners, veteran Keith Folts, oldest Ruth Rossman and Herb Layfield (wheelchair) and couple Orpha and Davied Herr.
T-shirt winners

Backed by Allegany County legislators, who gave them their wins for the t-shirt contest at the OFA picnic Tuesday are (from left) Sandy Edwards, Janet Folts and Mary Libertone and Marylou Maxson.
Floyd the dog

Floyd, a Niagara County SPCA rescue dog, is welcomed to Allegan County’s senior picnic by Liz Marshall and Lynda Pruski of the SPCA Serving Allegany County.

