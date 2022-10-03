BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health will offer flu shots and the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent booster shots in October and November.

The Pfizer booster is for those age 12 and up, while the Moderna booster is for those 18 and up. Bivalent boosters may be given to those who have completed initial vaccine series at least two months ago or received a monovalent booster dose at least two months ago.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social