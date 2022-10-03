BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health will offer flu shots and the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent booster shots in October and November.
The Pfizer booster is for those age 12 and up, while the Moderna booster is for those 18 and up. Bivalent boosters may be given to those who have completed initial vaccine series at least two months ago or received a monovalent booster dose at least two months ago.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and short sleeves, and bring insurance cards. Flu vaccines are $50 for the normal dose, and $99 for high doses for those 65 and older. COVID-19 vaccines are free.
- Wednesday: flu, Pfizer, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Almond Community Center, 1 Marvin Lane
- Oct. 14: flu, Pfizer, Moderna, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; 1:30-3 p.m., Crossroads Conference Center, 6087 Route 19, Belmont.
- Oct. 17: flu, Pfizer, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Andover Fire Hall, 60 S. Main St.
- Oct. 19: flu, Pfizer, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Bolivar Fire Hall, 460 Main St.
- Oct. 21: flu, Pfizer, Moderna, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m., Crossroads Conference Center.
- Oct. 28: flu, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m., Crossroads Conference Center.
- Nov. 4: Pfizer, Moderna; 11 a.m.-noon, Cuba Memorial Hospital, 140 W. Main St.