BELMONT — Only one nomination is on the ballot for political office across Allegany County this month.
Members of the Democratic Party will choose a candidate for president — of 11 candidates, only one, Joe Biden, is still running. However, the Allegany County Board of Elections reported some Republicans and all Libertarians may also vote for members of party committees.
In the town of Alma, Republicans may vote for two members to the county party committee. Candidates include Steve Dickerson Sr., Ronald Staedt, Laura Bock and Heather Trask
While absentee ballots will go out to the voters, six polling stations will be open across the county on June 23 for those who wish to use them:
• Residents of the towns of Alfred, Almond Birdsall, Burns, Grove and West Almond may vote at the Almond Community Building, 1 Marvin Lane, Almond.
• Residents of the towns of Allen, Angelica, Belfast, Caneadea, Centerville, Granger, Hume and Rushford may vote at the Houghton Fire Hall, 9750 State Route 19, Houghton.
• Residents of the towns of Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Wirt may vote at Bible Baptist Church of Friendship, 43 W. Main St., Friendship.
• Residents of the towns of Amity, Scio and Ward may vote at the Scio Fire Hall, 4359 County Road 10, Scio.
• Residents of the towns of Andover, Independence and Wellsville may vote at Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3469 State Route 417, Wellsville.
• Residents of the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee and Willing may vote at the Willing Town Building, 1431 State Route 19, Wellsville.
DEMOCRATS WILL choose between Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Joseph R. Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Michael R. Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Michael Bennet, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang and Deval Patrick for the presidential nomination.
Six candidates will also be selected for the Democratic National Convention: Biden delegates Hilda T. Lando, Shawn D. Hogan, Marjorie T. Lawlor, Samuel J. Nasca, Barbara M. Banko and Joseph R. Welch; Sanders delegates Emily Adams, Deborah Lynch, Maribel Tineo, Donald Bazley, Stephen Carpineta and Ryan McHugh; Warren delegates Amanda H. Cronin, William H. Westlake, Dora L. Leland, Adam S. Piasecki, Maura R. O’Neill, Liam Okane; and Yang delegates: Sarah Schnabel, Brianna O’Neill, Shaaheen Peyvan, Katherine Potter, Patrick Montross and Seamus Wagner-McMahon.
LIBERTARIANS WILL choose nine members to the state committee, including Peyton D. Kunselman, Francis Law, Nicholas P. Phelps. Jr, Charles J. Flynn, Leonard E. Morlock, Andrew M. Kolstee, Mark E. Potwora, F. Patrick Mahoney, Jr., Kathleen M. Ligammari, Scott P. Flynn, Gerrit R. Cain, Tara L. Scrivano, Adam R. Allen, Bryan D. Owczarzak, Duane J. Whitmer and Eric M. Becker.