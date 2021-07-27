Allegany County National Honor Society announces scholarship winners
The Allegany County National Honor Society is pleased to announce its scholarship winners for the 2020-21 school year.
$500 scholarship award recipients include: Zoe Balinsky (Alfred-Almond), Claire Benham (Cuba-Rushford), Kayci Bigelow (Genesee Valley), Sarah Clark (Bolivar-Richburg), Caleb Cutler (Whitesville), Aidan Heaney (Belfast), Alexa Hill (Wellsville), Kieran Kelley (Fillmore), Livia Simon (Andover), Noah Sleight (Canaseraga), Caitlin Steward (Friendship), and Camryn Wiech (Scio).
$200 scholarship award recipients are Cory Bolzan (Scio), Leah Fuller (Cuba-Rushford), Scott Garis III (Whitesville), Liberty Gaylord (Andover), Avery Grusendorf (Genesee Valley), Aaliyah Harmon (Friendship), Allyson Herbert (Bolivar-Richburg), Harley Miller (Fillmore), Molly O’Donnell (Canaseraga), Emma Sullivan (Belfast), Amber Weinar (Alfred-Almond), Jocelyn Wilson (Wellsville), and Jared Winkins (Houghton Academy).
$100 scholarship award recipients include Anna Bliss (Fillmore), Paige Chase (Whitesville), Maya Cooley (Houghton Academy), Hannah Dunaway (Wellsville), Bethany Gardner (Friendship), Brennen Gilliland (Bolivar-Richburg), Desirae Minns (Cuba-Rushford), Sienna Montague (Canaseraga), Katherine Reilly (Andover), Zoe Tarun (Alfred-Almond), Cierra Wallace (Belfast), and Savannah Werner (Genesee Valley).