Allegany County History Center and Museum

The Allegany County History Center and Museum has been located at 11 Greenwood St. in Andover for the last six years.

ANDOVER — Ever wonder who the first settler was in your town, or what industry was the most prominent or if there was a murder or trial? You can find out at the Allegany County Historical Center and Museum in Andover.

While the ACHCM is the repository of information and paraphernalia from all 26 towns across the county, it also houses a wealth of information about families, architecture, books the oil industry and photos. Yet, like most organizations these days, what it doesn’t have is wealth of volunteers.

