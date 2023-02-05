ANDOVER — Ever wonder who the first settler was in your town, or what industry was the most prominent or if there was a murder or trial? You can find out at the Allegany County Historical Center and Museum in Andover.
While the ACHCM is the repository of information and paraphernalia from all 26 towns across the county, it also houses a wealth of information about families, architecture, books the oil industry and photos. Yet, like most organizations these days, what it doesn’t have is wealth of volunteers.
Ron Taylor, chairman of the Allegany County Historical Society, and the head curator of the center/museum said, “Before COVID-19 we had enough volunteers, but since we had to close those volunteers found other things to do, so that now we are in need of volunteers.”
The center/museum has been in Andover for the last six years.
Ideally, he said, if every town historical society would offer one volunteer per month, there would be enough to man the museum while it is open and to help with the business of the museum when it isn’t open.
A volunteer could be asked to greet and guide visitors, file, transcribe, website publishing, general office work, research, write, maintenance or cleaning.
The good thing about working at the Allegany County Historical Center and Museum is that volunteers wouldn’t go in cold turkey. Taylor said they will train volunteers for a specific job or a variety of jobs.
“What you enjoy doing is what we enjoy having you do,” Taylor said.
The center/museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Volunteers could also work on Tuesdays and on Saturdays should the need arise. The open hours may expand with the summer season.
To volunteer to work at the center/museum just make a phone call to Taylor at (585) 610-8668 or send an email to alleganychs@gmail.com
“We need more help,” Taylor said adding that the county museum is not only an interesting place to work, but also a fun place to work.