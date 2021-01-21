BELMONT — The chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators paid tribute to Preston L. “Roy” Lucas, a former county legislator who died Monday in Wellsville. He was 93.
"I join my fellow legislators, both past and present, in mourning the loss of (Lucas)," said Curt Crandall. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Roy’s wife, Polly, and the Lucas family."
Lucas, born in Olean and a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force, served two terms on the county board from Jan. 1, 1995, through Dec. 31, 2001.
He served on several board of legislators committees, with his one standing committee the entire time he served on the board being Human Services.
Crandall noted that committee oversaw the Office for Aging, Department of Health and Department of Social Services.
"This was a fitting position for Roy as these departments have the greatest direct impact on the people of our county and, collectively, the largest portion of our budget," Crandall said.
The legislature chairman said Lucas was just finishing his service when Crandall joined the board.
"I remember fondly the advice and direction he gave me as a new member, and I always appreciated periodic conversations since that time as Roy and I would occasionally cross paths, usually at one of our senior citizens functions," Crandall said.
He called Lucas "detail-oriented" and the “charts and graphs guy" on the board.
"We believe that Roy’s life can best be described as a 'life well lived,'" Crandall said. "Roy was a beloved family man, engaged in many community organizations, and public servant. Allegany County has lost a great friend and community member with the passing of Roy Lucas, part of the 'greatest generation' and Army Air Force veteran."