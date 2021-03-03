BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health said Wednesday it might receive more COVID-19 vaccine this week, making additional appointments available for a Friday vaccination clinic for anyone who currently is eligible.
County health officials said anyone who was not able to make an appointment on Wednesday through the county’s website may try again on Thursday.
All the same rules apply to these additional appointments and residents must be currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B. Check your eligibility at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Vaccinations have remained hard to come by in Allegany County — health officials reported Wednesday that 1,362 residents had received a first dose of available vaccine, while 525 residents have received the second dose.
The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine which was approved last week for use in the United States has not been distributed yet in the region.
Meanwhile, Allegany County health officials suggested that eligible residents (Phase 1B) might be able to get vaccine at a New York State Department of Health site at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean from Friday through Tuesday.
The COVID-19 vaccination site will focus on currently eligible residents from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
Appointments must be made through the New York State Department of Health vaccine website.
Allegany County reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus remained well below 1%.
The seven-day average was listed Wednesday as 0.3% by the state Department of Health. The average was as high as 13% in January.
The six new COVID-19 cases increases the county’s total to 2,966 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,867 recoveries and 81 reported deaths of county residents.
There were 219 residents in quarantine on Wednesday, up from 212 on Tuesday.