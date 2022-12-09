BELMONT — Shawn I. Deahn of the town of Genesee has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges stemming from the stabbing of an 82-year-old man in August.
Deahn pleaded guilty to all counts of an indictment against him — second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aassault, both class B violent felonies; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and third-degree criminal possession of weapon, a class D felony — in Allegany County Court.
District Attorney Keith Slep reported that Deahn admitted to stabbing the victim in the chest multiple times, with the intention of killing the older man, on Aug. 11.
New York State Police reported in August that Deahn went to a residence on Shawmut Road, despite an active order of protection against him, and stabbed the owner of the property while the 82-year-old man was on a lawn tractor. The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.
Deahn will be sentenced on Feb. 2.
In other court action this week:
• Jeremy Ward of Belmont appeared facing allegations that he violated probation. Ward admitted his failure to comply with probation and was sentenced to two years in state prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.
• Devon Diers of Belmont appeared for an alleged violation of his probation conditions. Diers was found to be in violation and sentenced to four months in the Allegany County Jail.