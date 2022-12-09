BELMONT — Shawn I. Deahn of the town of Genesee has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges stemming from the stabbing of an 82-year-old man in August.

Deahn pleaded guilty to all counts of an indictment against him — second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aassault, both class B violent felonies; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and third-degree criminal possession of weapon, a class D felony — in Allegany County Court.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social