WIRT — An Allegany County man has been arrested by state Department of Environmental Conservation officers for allegedly stealing timber in the town of Wirt.
The man was not named by DEC investigators in a release Thursday.
DEC arrested the man May 12 on charges of grand larceny, criminal mischief, unlawful removal of trees and criminal trespass.
The arrest followed an investigation by the Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations in DEC Region 9. The investigation determined the defendant had hired two loggers under false pretenses, resulting in the cutting and removal of more than 40 trees valued at approximately $17,000 from someone’s property.
The defendant will answer the charges in Wirt Town Court.