GENESEE — An Allegany County man is facing several felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder.
The New York State Police reported that they responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Shawmut Road in the town of Genesee, where the unidentified 82-year-old owner of the residence had been stabbed multiple times while on his lawn tractor. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
Investigation later found that Shawn I. Deahn, 35, no specific address reported, went to the residence Thursday despite an active stay-away order in place. Deahn was allegedly seen attempting to enter the residence, when he approached the owner and began stabbing him.
State police said Deahn was later located and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, both class B felonies; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; aggravated family offense and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, both class E felonies, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor.
Deahn was remanded at the Allegany County Jail. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as well as the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office, are part of the investigation.