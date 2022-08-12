Police lights
File

GENESEE — An Allegany County man is facing several felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder.

The New York State Police reported that they responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Shawmut Road in the town of Genesee, where the unidentified 82-year-old owner of the residence had been stabbed multiple times while on his lawn tractor. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social