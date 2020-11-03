Allegany County public health officials on Tuesday reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19.
The four new deaths listed by the Allegany County Department of Health in its daily update of COVID-19 numbers increase the county’s total deaths to 14. No information was provided concerning the age or gender of the latest deceased residents.
Allegany County also reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the county’s total since March to 400. A total of 297 residents have recovered since the pandemic started, while 520 residents were reported to be in quarantine or isolation.
Meanwhile, the county’s health department will offer free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing 8 to 11 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11.
Residents must pre-register for Friday by noon on Thursday, and pre-register for Nov. 11 by noon on Tuesday. Call (585) 268-925 to pre-register — leave a message and the health department will return the call.
No unregistered people will be accepted for the drive-up testing. People arriving for testing must not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested — and no pets allowed.
Residents arriving for testing must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after a positive test.
In New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that as cases surge across the country and around the globe, “New Yorkers must remember what has worked for us from Day One: being disciplined and smart.”
While the numbers show New York is comparatively in a better place managing the virus than most other states, the governor said the state is still battling new outbreaks and increased spread in certain areas.
New York’s statewide positivity has been the third-lowest of any state in the nation, as reported by Johns Hopkins University. The state’s rate of new cases per 100,000 people has been the sixth-lowest of any state in the nation, while the state’s current COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people has been the seventh-lowest of any state.
New York’s rate of new COVID fatalities per 100,000 people has been the third-lowest of any state, while New York has accounted for 10% of all of the nation’s COVID tests, and just 2.5% of the nation’s new COVID cases — while representing 5.9% of the total U.S. population.
The governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s micro-cluster strategy is 2.63%, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.71%. Within the focus areas, 14,332 test results were reported Monday, yielding 378 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 113,537 test results were reported, yielding 1,943 positives.
There were 14 new deaths in New York on Monday, pushing the state’s total to 25,853 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Western New York’s positivity rate on Monday jumped to 3%, the highest of any region in the state.