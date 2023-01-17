Jerry Dickinson honored

From left are Allegany County Legislative Board Chairman Brooke Harris, Jerry Dickinson, Department of Social Services Commissioner Edna Kayes and Heidi Jordan, principal social welfare examiner.

 Provided

BELMONT — The Allegany County Legislature has recognized Jerry Dickinson, JOBTRAK supervisor within the Department of Social Services, “for his contributions to the betterment of Allegany County.”

A proclamation honoring Dickinson was presented earlier this month by Heidi Jordan, principal social welfare coordinator, DSS Commissioner Edna Kayes and Legislative Board Chairman Brooke Harris.

