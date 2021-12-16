BELMONT — All 15 Allegany County legislators have urged residents to consider getting COVID-19 vaccines.
In a letter distributed to news media and social media platforms, the Allegany County Board of Legislators called on residents to seek vaccines as case counts continue to spike in the county and a higher death toll is recorded.
“The Allegany County Board of Legislators is concerned for the health and safety of Allegany County residents,” the letter states. “The Board encourages residents of Allegany County to get vaccinated to help reduce the number of COVID cases, overload at our hospitals, stress on our healthcare workers and possible deaths. We are all in this together and together we can reduce the horrible impact of COVID in our communities.”
The letter was signed by all 15 members of the board — all Republicans. Legislator David Decker, R-Cuba, did add a note, “No mandates or lockdowns” to his signature.
Unlike in other counties, such as Cattaraugus, the elected leadership has not made public statements on whether the county health department will enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive order requiring face masks in public places. The county has required masks for visitors at all county-owned structures since Aug. 19.
The county has remained in last place in the state for vaccinations through the majority of the last year since vaccines became available. However, vaccination rates have increased in the last week.
As of Thursday, 47.8% of all county residents had received at least one dose — up from 46.2% on Monday. State officials also reported 55.4% of all adults have received at least one dose, up 1.9 points from Monday.
The number of fully vaccinated residents jumped 1.6 points since Monday, with 44.1% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Thursday. By comparison, it took weeks to increase vaccination rates by similar amounts over the summer.
Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since Tuesday, with one on Tuesday and a second on Wednesday. To date, state officials report 128 fatalities among county residents, or about 1.9% of all reported cases. One of those deaths, the county health department reported, was a 92-year-old woman, accounting for the 80th death reported by that agency.
The county tracks COVID-19 deaths from death certificates and other information. State officials report data only from state-licensed facilities, such as nursing homes or hospitals — with 128 reported due to the number of residents who were taken to facilities outside the county for treatment. With 74 deaths reported at facilities in the county, it is likely the number of residents who succumbed to COVID-19 is more than 130.
Another 41 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to date to 6,841. Of those, 6,539 have resulted in recoveries. Since Thursday, 109 new cases have been reported.
Officials reported 27 breakthrough cases since Monday, or about one in four of all new cases.
While not 100% effective at preventing all COVID-19 transmissions and ill effects, county, state and federal health professionals report vaccines do limit spread, as well as reducing symptoms and greatly reducing fatalities.