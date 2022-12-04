Allegany County officials

The Allegany County District IV meeting was attended by (from left) Legislator Gary Barnes, Sheriff-Elect Scott Cicirello and legislators Steve Havety and James Rumfelt.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

ANDOVER — In the end, “It is up to you to get your fellow officials in other towns and villages to get their legislators onboard for sales tax revenue sharing.”

Two concerns dominated the recent meeting of Allegany County District IV legislators with local officials and constituents — sales tax revenue sharing and the Medical Transport Service bailout. In the end, the three county legislators at the table — James Rumfelt of Andover, and Steve Havey and Gary Barnes of Wellsville — turned the onus to act back on the town and village officials.

