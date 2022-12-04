ANDOVER — In the end, “It is up to you to get your fellow officials in other towns and villages to get their legislators onboard for sales tax revenue sharing.”
Two concerns dominated the recent meeting of Allegany County District IV legislators with local officials and constituents — sales tax revenue sharing and the Medical Transport Service bailout. In the end, the three county legislators at the table — James Rumfelt of Andover, and Steve Havey and Gary Barnes of Wellsville — turned the onus to act back on the town and village officials.
When Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler blurted out, “Where’s our sales tax?” Havey replied with figures.
“Regarding sales tax revenue sharing,” he said, “I have found that across the state, all counties except 11, including Allegany County, do share sales tax. They all have weird ways of calculating the distribution, however.”
For instance, Havey said, Cattaraugus County, with a 4% sales tax, divides it this way: The first 3%, the county retains half and distributes half. The last 1%, the county retains half and distributes the rest.
“You would think there would be some support for this here, but unless the constituents from other districts start pushing their legislators, it will never pass,” Havey said.
Wellsville Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth contended, “It is the people’s money.”
Shayler said, “We have to take a hard look at the way we frame this. It’s the citizen’s money and not mine or the legislators. The community is a source of that money. … When we don’t give back the money they’ve given us, then there is something wrong with the way we’re doing things.”
Allsworth added, “We’re asking for a pittance.”
Andover Supervisor Gus Weber commented that with the state’s 2% cap on raising property taxes, the towns are hurting and having to cut services to make up the difference.
The group went on to discuss the impact of internet sales on the sales tax revenue generated in the county as well as the closing of brick-and-mortar stores, which could potentially also affect property tax revenue.
But Rumfelt pointed out that whenever sharing sales tax revenue is discussed with the county administrators, “They strike back,” meaning the discussion is coupled with what the county will take away from its support of the towns and villages, if they were to share sales tax revenue. He said such items as the cost of community college (each county across the state is assessed for the cost of community colleges) and maintaining bridges and roads are called into question.
“I don’t want to see that happen,” Rumfelt said. “I don’t want to see anything being taken away from the villages and towns if we share sales tax.”
He also noted that across the county there is no support for an amendment to share sales tax revenue. “There are maybe five supporters including your District IV legislators, “he said.
There are 15 legislators.
Both Rumfelt and Havey urged Shayler, Alsworth, and Weber to talk to their fellow mayors and supervisors across the county to generate more interest in the matter, and to impress upon them the need to encourage their legislators to take up the banner for sharing of sales tax revenue.
After that discussion, Alsworth brought up the matter of the county’s $600,000 bailout for the Medical Transport Service, located in Scio, but serving the entire county.
Rumfelt said that only $100,000 has been expended to date. He explained that several ambulance companies across the county have had to close their doors due to a combined cost of services and lack of volunteers and that MTS serves those communities.
“MTS was within a few days of having to close down, when we stepped in. The county doesn’t desire to be in the ambulance business, but we weren’t prepared to have them shutdown either,” he said.
Rumfelt explained that a committee has been organized to study the problem to determine what can be done. He is heading up the committee which hopes to have a plan ready in the early part of the new year.
As the meeting ended, Havey said the next Dist. IV meeting will take place in February in Wellsville and future meetings will alternate between both villages and towns.