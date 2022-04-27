BELMONT — An Allegany County legislator has been named to a national advocacy panel on agricultural and rural issues.
The National Association of Counties named Legislator Brooke Harris, R-Alfred, to its Agriculture and Rural Affairs Steering Committee. According to its website, the panel has around 120 members from governments nationwide. Six panel members hail from New York and four from Pennsylvania, with Harris as the only member from Western New York.
“I’m excited to serve on this committee,” Harris said. “Like it or not, more and more funding decisions for rural areas are coming out of the federal government. It’s so important for counties like ours to have a seat at the table, and it’s through associations like NACo that we little guys can have a unified and powerful voice in Washington.”
Harris will serve the remainder of the 2021-2022 session, which ends in July. He indicated he will seek reappointment for the next term.
He said he wishes to help the panel with the issue of balancing renewable energy with farmland protection.
“No one will argue the importance of expanded renewable energy resources for the future of our country,” Harris explained, “but that focus has to be paired with a commitment to preserve and protect our farmland. Federal and state policymakers need to remember the importance of agriculture in our communities, both as a critical industry and as a way of life.”
“The appointment of Legislator Brooke Harris to NACO’s Agriculture and Rural Affairs Steering Committee is exceptional news,” said County Board of Legislators Chairman Philip Stockin, R-Houghton. “To have an Allegany County Legislator sitting on this important national committee only enhances awareness beyond our borders of our excellent county and its citizens. I am confident Legislator Harris will serve well and offer much to committee discussions.”
Founded in 1935, NACo serves nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees across the United States.