BELMONT — Allegany County lawmakers are sticking to their opposition of the county clerk employing his daughter in the Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Legislature Chairman Curtis W. Crandall said Wednesday that County Clerk Robert Christman’s request to extend an exception to the policy that county officials cannot hire relatives has been denied and Christman is welcome to fill a position on his staff with another candidate.
Christman has argued that he needs his daughter, Bridget, in the position because he doesn’t have time or resources to train a new employee as his office is reopening services to the public in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Crandall, in a statement, said “Allegany County has worked hard to provide the services needed to our friends and neighbors, and do it in a fair and efficient manner. Elected officials such as the county clerk, along with all department heads, conduct business within their department under rules and policies adopted by the Board of Legislators.”
The county’s Employment of Relatives Policy — or “nepotism policy” — was adopted in 1999.
Crandall explained that Bridget Christman was granted a temporary exception to the policy in order to fill an immediate need in the DMV, but an exception is running out Nov. 20.
“Mr. Christman knew that this arrangement was temporary in nature from the start,” Crandall said. “The duties being performed are basic-level clerical work that does not require any specialized or long-term training.”
Since Christman says he needs the position filled, the Legislature’s Personnel Committee has approved a post with pay suitable to the duties currently being performed by his daughter. They also approved a short-term extension for his daughter in order to fully train her replacement.
“The issue for Mr. Christman at this time rests solely with his desire to keep his daughter employed in his office against our Employment of Relatives Policy,” Crandall said. “He has been given the ability to hire a member of our community who desires some temporary work. Whether or not Mr. Christman exercises that ability is completely under his control.”
He noted that the position supplies Bridget Christman with benefits including paid time off and health insurance that were never intended to apply to a temporary position in the DMV office.
The Personnel Committee is even moving forward with eliminating an exception in the county’s policy, Crandall said.
The Legislature approved Rob Christman’s request that he hire his daughter temporarily under the exception to the policy.
“All of a sudden they started saying they’re not comfortable with this,” he told The Evening Tribune of Hornell last week. “I’m in the middle of a tsunami, in the middle of a pandemic. I understand the concerns, but I’m trying to open up the DMV to the public. I have a trained individual.”
Legislator Karl Graves was the lone county lawmaker willing to vote for extending the exception for Bridget Christman given the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.