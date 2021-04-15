BELMONT — Allegany County is now more than 11 percentage points behind the rest of the state in terms of getting residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
Across the county, 13,245 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, or 28.5% of the population — 11.1 percentage points below the state average, and the worst in the state. Of those, 20.16% of the county has been fully vaccinated — still below the state average.
On Wednesday, state officials reported Allegany County was 10.8 percentage points behind the state average.
State officials reported Thursday that 7.9 million New Yorkers have now been vaccinated, or 39.6% of residents. Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that half of the adult population of the state has now received at least one dose, with children under 16 ineligible for any vaccine at this time. Of the recipients, 5.27 million — 26.4% of residents — have been fully vaccinated.
Health officials have not been sitting idle, however. During the day Wednesday — figures are reported each morning to the state, which updates its website in the late morning or early afternoon — 103 first doses were reportedly administered to county residents, while 152 residents received second doses.
THE NEWS COMES as the county on Thursday reported a dozen new cases of the disease, which has now infected 3,203 residents and killed 83.
The increase was the second double-digit increase in a week, with 16 reported Sunday — the most cases reported in a single day since the winter.
Of the cases reported, 3,074 have resulted in recoveries, county officials reported. State officials reported 83 deaths among county residents have been attributed to the pandemic, while 55 people died inside the county’s borders.
County officials also reported 222 active quarantines or isolations, with 11,473 reported to date.