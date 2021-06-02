BELVIDERE — There will be no cheese plant in Belvidere, Allegany County Industrial Development Agency officials confirmed Wednesday.
IDA Executive Director Craig Clark said that the planned development at the originally-proposed site for a $505 million Great Lakes Cheese manufacturing facility has been scrapped in the face of pressure over the use of eminent domain to site the plant on a corn field.
“It appears that despite the unceasing efforts, hard work and commitment of many people in the public and private sectors, this project will not be completed at the Crossroads, as we’d hoped,” Clark said. “Great Lakes Cheese has confirmed that they will no longer consider development at the Crossroads site and will continue to explore alternate locations in the region.”
Clark cautioned that does not mean the site will move out of Allegany County or the state — an important concern as a new plant is expected to coincide with the closure of the current facility in Cuba, which employs more than 200 people.
“The Allegany County Industrial Development Agency has been working with Great Lakes Cheese on the ‘Crossroads Project’ since fall 2019,” Clark continued. “Most projects are complex, but a new $505 million cheese factory that would create more than $1 billion in investment over the next few years is especially so.
“Our role as facilitator continues in regional efforts to keep this project in Allegany County and Western New York so it will benefit Upstate’s dairy farmers, current and future employees, construction workers and the school districts and municipalities where it might still be built,” he added. “We’ve emphasized to Great Lakes Cheese officials that we will continue to assist their efforts around this worthy manufacturing project in any way we can in Allegany County and Western New York.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio expressed disappointment on Tuesday when they heard of the possibility that Great Lakes was rejecting the Belvidere site, but they pledged to work with the company in an effort to keep it in Allegany County.
Announced in January, the project was expected to create 200 jobs after construction, in addition to moving more than 200 jobs from the current facility on Haskell Road in the town of Cuba — a move that did not please Cuba-area municipal officials, but was seen as a triumph for the county’s economic development overall.
Chosen as a site was a cornfield on County Road 20, allowing for access to the Genesee River, Interstate 86 and various necessary utilities for a half-billion-dollar cheese facility. The final site selection followed six months of review by IDA officials to find alternate sites, including ones in the town of Cuba.
GLC officials and property owners Charles and Elizabeth Bares of Ellicottville — who own the property through a holding company which allows a separate holding company owned by the couple to farm corn for a 3,000-head dairy farm in Cattaraugus County — were unable to come to a deal on the property, leading to the start of eminent domain proceedings in March.
The amount to be paid appeared to be a major point of contention in the negotiations — IDA officials claimed it was roughly eight times the appraised value of the corn field, while owners of the land demanded more.
After negotiations failed, IDA officials began eminent domain proceedings to secure the site for development. New York law allows governments and agencies to condemn properties for various reasons, including private development if the property “may be required for a public use, benefit or purpose.”
A 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled that taking private land for commercial development qualified as “public use.”
The proposed action led to an online petition opposing the use of eminent domain with thousands of signatures, as well as a rally supporting the Bares at the county office building in April.
Officials with Mallards Dairy could not be reached for comment.
