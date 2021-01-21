BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health said Thursday that the county’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is very limited — just as it is in Western New York and throughout the state.
“We continue to ask each week for additional allocations of COVID-19 vaccine for our residents,” the department said in a statement. “Once the vaccine supply chain catches up, we will be able to offer larger clinics with more appointments.”
Health department officials are not sure when vaccine supply will increase, but they ask Allegany County residents to be patient.
“As long as the ACDOH has vaccine we will continue to get COVID- 19 vaccine into the arms of our county residents each and every week,” they stated.
The ACDOH is still vaccinating in priority groups 1-A and 1-B. These priority groups make up a large population of Allegany County residents. To determine if you fall in priority group 1-A or 1-B, go to the following link to determine your eligibility: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
For those age 65 years and over, you may contact the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 to be added to its waiting list and for assistance with making online appointments when COVID-19 vaccine is available.
The health department is not taking wait-list individuals under the age of 65 at this time. Anyone in priority group 1-A or 1-B and under the age of 65 who needs assistance with registering for an appointment, when COVID-19 vaccine is available, may call the the department at (585) 268-9250.
Meanwhile, Allegany County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 2,437. There have been 2,236 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths, a figure that has held for several weeks.
There were 662 county residents in quarantine as of Thursday, up slightly from Wednesday’s figure of 648.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was at 5.6%, according to the data posted by the state Department of Health. The rate ranged from 12% to 13% earlier this month.
In nearby Pennsylvania, there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 in McKean County for a total of 2,349. There have been 51 deaths.
There were five new cases in Potter County for a total of 787. There have been 17 total deaths.