BELMONT — Even as the global pandemic fills health-related headlines, this is still bat country.
Potentially rabid-bat country.
Allegany County Department of Health officials cautioned residents to be on the lookout for bats in their homes as cooler weather approaches in the fall.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven in 10 human rabies cases in the U.S. stems from contact with bats. For this region, bats are the primary vector, with raccoons coming in second. Most cases of bat-transmitted rabies occur inside homes or camps, often while victims are sleeping.
While bats are common inside homes in the region, officials reported that 97% of bats tested at the state Wadsworth Center’s Rabies Laboratory do not have rabies.
Unfortunately, without testing, they said, releasing or killing the bat before it is tested can lead to a series of injections to treat the fatal disease just in case. Due to the small size of bat bites, a child, an older person, someone who is speech impaired or someone who is sleeping while a bat is in their room may not be able to tell you if they were bitten — possibly leading to precautionary rabies treatment.
The health department offers steps to take to keep bats out of the home environment, especially sleeping quarters:
- Close unscreened doors and windows open to the outside.
- Use window screens, chimney caps, and draft-guards beneath doors to attics.
- Seal up all openings larger than
1/2 inch by 1/2
- inch square into the attic, basement, walls, or occupied areas of the house including electrical and plumbing openings.
- Use materials such as expanding spray-on foam, caulk, wire mesh, wood that fits tightly, steel wool or polypropylene bird netting to seal or cover gaps and holes.
- Listen to see if you hear squeaking noises coming from attic, walls, or elsewhere.
- Check attic space, rafters, porches, and walls for signs of roosting bats, including bat guano and crystallized urine, or bare scratched areas on beams.
- Walk around the outside of the house at dusk to see if bats are flying out of the house to feed and before dawn to see if bats are flying into the house to roost.
- Special netting can be used to allow bats to exit a house, but not re-enter
- Pest control experts specializing in bat control should be consulted when necessary.
- Killing or poisoning the bats is seldom a necessary or desirable solution, as bats eat insects like mosquitos which are more likely to transmit diseases like West Nile Virus .
- Do not seal openings while bats are inside, as it may drive them into occupied areas or create a sanitary problem if the bats are trapped and die inside.
- Major home renovations and sealing should be done during the winter when bats have mostly left buildings.
The department of health also stressed that if bats are found in the home that they be captured alive for testing. How to capture a bat:
- Turn on room lights and close the windows
- Close the room and closet doors
- Wait for the bat to land
- Wearing heavy gloves, place a coffee can, pail or similar container over the bat
- Slide a piece of cardboard underneath the container or against the top of the container, turn it right side up and tape the cardboard tightly to the container.
To view a video prepared by the state Department of Health on how to catch a bat, visit www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/rabies or view this story on the Olean Times Herald website.
Contact the Allegany County Department of Health, Environmental Health Division at (585) 268-9266 or (585) 268-9250 and press 1 with questions or for more information.
