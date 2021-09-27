BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health, with the help of the board of legislators and several organizations across the county, is taking steps to protect the population this flu season.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The timing of flu is difficult to predict and can vary in different parts of the country and from season to season. Reduced population immunity due to lack of flu virus activity since March 2020 could result in an early and possibly severe flu season.”
Today, county legislators were scheduled to sign an agreement coordinated by the DOH for several sites to be designated for flu clinics: the Andover and Bolivar fire departments, Friendship American Legion, the Houghton fire department and the town of Almond. More information as to when the clinics will be open will come at a later date.
“These agreements will be instrumental in conducting our off-site flu immunization clinics for the public that will take place in each legislative district,” said DOH director Tyler Shaw.
The CDC explained the flu is caused by infection with one of many influenza viruses that spread annually among people.
Factually, because some symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, people may need to be tested to tell what virus is causing their illness. People can be infected with both a flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time.
In general, COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. Compared with people who have flu infections, people who have COVID-19 can take longer to show symptoms and be contagious for longer.
Flu signs and symptoms usually come on suddenly. People who are sick with flu often feel some or all these symptoms: Fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue, and some may have vomiting and diarrhea.
Those advised to get a flu shot are those over age 65 and those with a history of asthma, heart disease and stroke, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.