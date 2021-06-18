BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health distributed hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines as the county struggles to match the state average for vaccines.
On Friday, the state Department of Health reported that 17,016 Allegany County residents had at least one vaccine dose — 36.6% of the county, or 43.7% of adults. Of those, 15,662 had a completed vaccine series, or 33.7% of county residents.
Statewide, 58.5% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 70.6% of adults. Those with completed series include 51.4% of New Yorkers, and 62.6% of adults.
Fourteen counties have more than 60% of residents with at least one vaccine dose.
This week, the Allegany County Department of Health completed multiple immunization clinics, and several more clinics are set for the next month.
Clinics this week included:
• Monday, ACDOH completed 10 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.
• Tuesday, ACDOH completed 46 Pfizer second dose vaccinations and 10 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.
• Wednesday, ACDOH completed 280 Pfizer second dose and 5 Pfizer first dose vaccines.
• Thursday, ACDOH completed 110 Pfizer second dose vaccines.
• Friday, ACDOH hosted a PfizerCOVID-19 vaccine clinic at the County Office Building in Belmont.
The next community clinics are:
• June 23: Fillmore Fire Hall, 3-5 p.m. Second dose July 21.
• June 30: New Hudson Fire Hall, 4-6 p.m. Second dose July 28.
• July 7: Whitesville Fire Hall, 4-6 p.m. Second dose Aug. 4.
Call (585) 268-9250 and press option 4 to schedule an appointment. For the Allegany County waiting list, call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390.
Updated data on Allegany County’s daily case count was not available by deadline.