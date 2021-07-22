ANGELICA — Youth exhibitors showed off their sheep projects at the Allegany County Fair this week.In the Senior Showmanship division, Madison Morehouse, with a first-place finish, received a blue ribbon along with a banner sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson of Canaseraga. Caleb Hilsher was also awarded a blue ribbon.
For the Junior Showmanship division, Sarah Wilson topped the class followed by Jeffery Wilson, Luke Wilson, Collin Wilson, Jim Eshelman and Ben Eshelman, with all receiving blue ribbons. Sarah received a banner sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
There were five participants in the novice divisions, with each of these first-year exhibitors awarded a blue ribbon. First blue went to Brendon Wilson followed by Drew Wilson, Shane Ploetz, Leah Wilson and Riley Blarr. Brendon received a banner sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
The top from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner, Sarah Wilson, and Reserve Grand Champion Showman, Jeffery Wilson, received awards sponsored by Bob & Donna Wilson.
In the Cloverbud class of youth ages 5-7, Lily Morton, Garrett Ploetz, Anna Wilson and Faith Wilson received ribbons. The judge commended the great job the young participants did in handling their lambs.
In the three divisions in the market lamb program, starting with heavy weight, Jeffery Wilson, Collin Wilson and Caleb Hilsher each received ribbons.
The medium weight blue ribbon class was exhibited by Sarah Wilson, Leah Wilson, Luke Wilson and Jeffery Wilson. First blue in the lightweight class was exhibited by Sarah Wilson followed by Drew Wilson, Brendon Wilson and Madison Morehouse.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb, sponsored by Dave’s Printing of Belmont, was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, sponsored by Almond Rod & Gun Club, was awarded to Jeffery Wilson.
In the breeding sheep division the Grand Champion Female was exhibited by Jeffery Wilson. The Reserve Grand Champion Female was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. The Grand Champion Flock was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. These three awards were sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
Additional breeding sheep were exhibited by Riley Blarr, Ben and Jim Eshleman, Shane Ploetz, Brendon Wilson, Drew Wilson, Collin Wilson, Leah Wilson and Luke Wilson, who all received blue ribbons.
Lynn Bliven, agriculture and natural resources issue leader with the Cornell Cooperative Extension, said this year’s judge for the show was Liz Kron of Alden.
She grew up on a family farm raising registered Cheviots and Club lambs and enjoys teaching others about sheep raising. She complimented the high quality of sheep shown in both market and breeding classes.